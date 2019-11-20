View all in Latest
Tongaat girl (13) arrested for murder of her grandmother

She told the police she heard a noise in the house and when she went to check, she saw an unknown man using a hammer to attack her grandmother but new evidence led the police to arrest her.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old girl has been arrested for the murder of her 63-year-old grandmother.

The woman was found in a pool of blood, bludgeoned to death in her home in Tongaat, in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Authorities said that the 13-year-old claimed the incident happened as she was hanging clothes on the washing line.

She told the police she heard a noise in the house and when she went to check, she saw an unknown man using a hammer to attack her grandmother.

But police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that new evidence had led the police to arrest her.

