The Who are first honoured as London unveils Music Walk of Fame
Following the presentation of the Walk’s founding stone, The Who’s two surviving members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend posed by their own plaque, depicting a music record, laid out in London’s buzzing Camden district.
LONDON - British rock band The Who became the first act to receive a paving stone on the Music Walk of Fame in London on Tuesday, in the unveiling of a new cultural attraction that echoes the starry sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard.
Following the presentation of the Walk’s founding stone, The Who’s two surviving members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend posed by their own plaque, depicting a music record, laid out in London’s buzzing Camden district.
The Music Walk of Fame will honour artists and others working in the industry in a series of unveilings between the Roundhouse and the Koko performance venues in the north London district that is popular with musicians.
“Camden has always been vital to London’s thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts,” The Who said in a statement.
“As Londoners, it’s very surreal to be immortalised in stone on Camden High Street, and it’s quite something to know that people can pop by and see us anytime, albeit virtually.”
Up to 20 stones will be laid out each year, organisers have said, and inductees, chosen by a panel, will be honoured in several categories: icon, innovator, inspiration, industry, unsung hero and artist of the year.
A dedicated app will allow visitors to learn more about the history of the music industry.
More in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 19 November 2019
-
Amazon adds free music for anyone, with ads
-
Mum knows best: Homemade soup may fight malaria
-
California sues e-cigarette maker Juul for selling nicotine products to youth
-
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson 'very happy' together
-
Coty to pay $600 mn for majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.