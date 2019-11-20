Teen stabs another to death at Upington school
The learner stabbing occurred on the grounds of a school in the Rosedale community on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old allegedly stabbed to death a 14-year-old girl at an Upington school, while a 13-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly killing her grandmother in Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
The learner stabbing occurred on the grounds of a school in the Rosedale community. The teenager succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital.
Police were investigating but no arrests were made and the motive for the incident was also unclear.
In KZN, police said evidence had led them to the arrest of the 13-year-old girl in connection with the murder of her grandmother.
The child claimed that while she was hanging up laundry on Monday, she heard a noise from inside the house and her granny was killed by an unknown man.
