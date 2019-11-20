Spurs appoint Mourinho as new head coach

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the English club confirmed that Jose Mourinho has a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.

CAPE TOWN - Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Jose Mourinho as head coach of the side after sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

“In Jose, we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said.

Mourinho said that he was excited at the prospect of joining the club.

"I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."