Second suspect arrested for murders of Jesse Hess, her grandfather
The suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning alongside the late Jesse Hess's cousin, who was arrested in Struisbaai last week.
CAPE TOWN - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of a young Cape Town woman and her grandfather.
The man was taken into custody on Tuesday.
He is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning alongside the late Jesse Hess's cousin, who was arrested in Struisbaai last week.
Hess's relative appeared in court last Friday in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park.
It's emerged that he was paroled last year after serving prison time for rape and drug-related offences.
Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan were murdered earlier this year in Parow.
