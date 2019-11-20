Second suspect arrested for murders of Jesse Hess, her grandfather

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Second suspect arrested for murders of Jesse Hess, her grandfather

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning alongside the late Jesse Hess's cousin, who was arrested in Struisbaai last week.

Chris Lategan and his granddaughter Jesse Hess were murdered in their flat in Parow, Cape Town. Picture: facebook.com
Chris Lategan and his granddaughter Jesse Hess were murdered in their flat in Parow, Cape Town. Picture: facebook.com
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of a young Cape Town woman and her grandfather.

The man was taken into custody on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning alongside the late Jesse Hess's cousin, who was arrested in Struisbaai last week.

Hess's relative appeared in court last Friday in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park.

It's emerged that he was paroled last year after serving prison time for rape and drug-related offences.

Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan were murdered earlier this year in Parow.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA