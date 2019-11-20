Sars guns for Lucky Montana over R1.8m in unpaid taxes

The taxman arrived to seize the former Prasa CEO’s moveable assets such as his cars and furniture on Wednesday, but nothing was taken away.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has obtained warrants of execution to seize the moveable assets of former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana.

Montana confirmed this on Wednesday saying it was in connection with unpaid taxes of about R1.8 million. The debt related to the capital gains taxes he failed to pay when he bought two properties worth millions of rand.

The former Prasa boss was dismissed from the parastatal in 2015 following allegations of maladministration and corruption, which he denied.

Montana said the sheriff of the court ambushed him at his Saxonwold home on Wednesday with a warrant of execution. The taxman arrived to seize his moveable assets such as his cars and furniture, but nothing was taken away.



He admitted he owed Sars but claimed he was in negotiations to pay the tax agency by selling one of his properties.

He accused Sars of being vindictive and unethical, and its leadership of abusing their power at the institution.

Montana said he had also withdrawn from testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry. He claimed this was because he was being pressured to drop some aspects of his statement, which allegedly exposed corrupt activities at Sars.