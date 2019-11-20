Sars guns for Lucky Montana over R1.8m in unpaid taxes
The taxman arrived to seize the former Prasa CEO’s moveable assets such as his cars and furniture on Wednesday, but nothing was taken away.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has obtained warrants of execution to seize the moveable assets of former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana.
Montana confirmed this on Wednesday saying it was in connection with unpaid taxes of about R1.8 million. The debt related to the capital gains taxes he failed to pay when he bought two properties worth millions of rand.
The former Prasa boss was dismissed from the parastatal in 2015 following allegations of maladministration and corruption, which he denied.
Montana said the sheriff of the court ambushed him at his Saxonwold home on Wednesday with a warrant of execution. The taxman arrived to seize his moveable assets such as his cars and furniture, but nothing was taken away.
He admitted he owed Sars but claimed he was in negotiations to pay the tax agency by selling one of his properties.
He accused Sars of being vindictive and unethical, and its leadership of abusing their power at the institution.
Montana said he had also withdrawn from testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry. He claimed this was because he was being pressured to drop some aspects of his statement, which allegedly exposed corrupt activities at Sars.
Popular in Local
-
Tongaat girl (13) arrested for murder of her grandmother
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New Package
-
Gordhan allays fear of job losses at Eskom due to unbundling
-
Family plans to take Old Mutual to court over funeral policy claim
-
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
-
14 SOEs rack up billions in irregular expenditure - Makwetu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.