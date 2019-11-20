SA U23's fall to Egypt in Afcon semifinal
The defeat means South Africa will have to win in the 3rd/4th place playoff match against Ghana on Friday to book a ticket to next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Under-23 side's hopes of Olympic qualification took a hit as they lost to Egypt in the semifinals of the U-23 Afcon.
David Notoane's side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Egypt at a capacity Cairo Stadium on Tuesday night.
The defeat means South Africa will have to win in the 3rd/4th place playoff match against Ghana on Friday to book a ticket to next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The playoff game takes place at Cairo Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm.
Egypt and Ivory Coast are the only two African sides to qualify for the Olympics so far, after reaching this is year’s U-23 Afcon final.
Africa only has three spots allocated to it.
South Africa’s first chance at goal came in the first minute when they were awarded a free just outside the 18-yard box.
Teboho Mokoena stepped up to take it, however, he missed the near top corner by a whisker.
In the 28th minute, Luther Singh whipped a cross into the 18-yard box but his teammates failed to connect with the ball.
Egypt had a few chances of their own too but lacked the finishing touch to bury them as the teams went into the halftime break scoreless.
Egypt's first goal came in the 59th minute when Ramadan Sobhi converted from the penalty spot.
Abdelrahman Magdy made it 2-0 in the 84th minute, before rounding off his brace in the 88th minute as they condemned South Africa to their first defeat of the tournament.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.