SA U23's fall to Egypt in Afcon semifinal

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Under-23 side's hopes of Olympic qualification took a hit as they lost to Egypt in the semifinals of the U-23 Afcon.

David Notoane's side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Egypt at a capacity Cairo Stadium on Tuesday night.

The defeat means South Africa will have to win in the 3rd/4th place playoff match against Ghana on Friday to book a ticket to next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The playoff game takes place at Cairo Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm.

Egypt and Ivory Coast are the only two African sides to qualify for the Olympics so far, after reaching this is year’s U-23 Afcon final.

Africa only has three spots allocated to it.

South Africa’s first chance at goal came in the first minute when they were awarded a free just outside the 18-yard box.

Teboho Mokoena stepped up to take it, however, he missed the near top corner by a whisker.

In the 28th minute, Luther Singh whipped a cross into the 18-yard box but his teammates failed to connect with the ball.

Egypt had a few chances of their own too but lacked the finishing touch to bury them as the teams went into the halftime break scoreless.

Egypt's first goal came in the 59th minute when Ramadan Sobhi converted from the penalty spot.

Abdelrahman Magdy made it 2-0 in the 84th minute, before rounding off his brace in the 88th minute as they condemned South Africa to their first defeat of the tournament.