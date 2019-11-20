Gordhan allays fear of job losses at Eskom due to unbundling

The paper - tabled at a meeting of the public enterprises portfolio committee - sets out the roadmap for Eskom for the next year and beyond.

CAPE TOWN - While unions demand a stop to restructuring at strike-hit South African Airways (SAA), Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has tried to allay fears of massive job losses as a result of Eskom’s unbundling.

Gordhan made the remarks while briefing members of Parliament on Eskom’s special paper on Wednesday, which details the restructuring process.

The minister said the unbundling process would take time to communicate to labour and business.

He said they didn’t want to see skilled Eskom employees out on the streets without work as a result of the restructuring.

“As much as possible, we don’t want people out on the streets. So, we need – you’ve heard us say this publicly and the president has said it as well – labour, business, government and the communities to work together to find different way of deploying people.”

Gordhan said they would also send skilled Eskom workers to municipalities that didn’t have the technical ability to reticulate electricity.

“As we get more work done on the redistribution side, you could take some of the expertise that you have in Eskom and utilize them in municipalities.”