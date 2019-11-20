PowerBall results: Tuesday, 19 November 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 3, 4, 16, 43, 44 PB: 10

PowerBall Plus results: 31, 32, 39, 45, 47 PB: 16

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.