Numsa serves SAA with secondary strike notice

The latest move comeas after talks between trade unions and SAA brooke down on Tuesday night.

Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Workers' union Numsa has announced it has served the South African Airways (SAA) with a secondary strike notice at Air Chefs.

The union is leading the strike that has crippled operations at the national carrier.

The latest move comes after talks between trade unions and SAA broke down on Tuesday night.

Unions are demanding an 8% wage increase while the national carrier is offering 5.9%.

More to follow.

