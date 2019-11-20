Numsa serves SAA with secondary strike notice

The latest move comeas after talks between trade unions and SAA brooke down on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers' union Numsa has announced it has served the South African Airways (SAA) with a secondary strike notice at Air Chefs.

The union is leading the strike that has crippled operations at the national carrier.

The latest move comes after talks between trade unions and SAA broke down on Tuesday night.

Unions are demanding an 8% wage increase while the national carrier is offering 5.9%.

