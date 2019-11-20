Numsa serves SAA with secondary strike notice

Australian unis cut ties with Britain's Prince Andrew
World
The latest move comeas after talks between trade unions and SAA brooke down on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers' union Numsa has announced it has served the South African Airways (SAA) with a secondary strike notice at Air Chefs.
The union is leading the strike that has crippled operations at the national carrier.
The latest move comes after talks between trade unions and SAA broke down on Tuesday night.
Unions are demanding an 8% wage increase while the national carrier is offering 5.9%.
More to follow.
#SAAStrike [JUST IN] NUMSA has announced it has served SAA with a secondary strike notice at Air Chefs. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2019
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.