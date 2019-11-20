View all in Latest
Numsa, Sacca accuse SAA of declaring war after wage talks break down

Unions are putting more pressure on the airline, with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) serving a secondary strike notice on catering company Air Chefs.

Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
57 minutes ago

KEMPTON PARK - Unions representing striking workers at the South African Airways said the national carrier had declared war after late-night talks aimed at ending a wage strike broke down.

Unions were putting more pressure on the airline, with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) serving a secondary strike notice on catering company Air Chefs.

SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) staff and metalworkers have been on strike for six days now, demanding an 8% pay hike.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said after the latest unsuccessful round of talks unions would now focus on mobilising more workers to strengthen the strike at SAA.

She accused SAA management of negotiating in bad faith.

Minister Pravin Gordhan has told unions the state-owned enterprise could not afford to meet their demands of an 8% salary increase, warning that sacrifices would have to be made on all sides.

