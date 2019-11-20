Numsa, Sacca accuse SAA of declaring war after wage talks break down
Unions are putting more pressure on the airline, with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) serving a secondary strike notice on catering company Air Chefs.
KEMPTON PARK - Unions representing striking workers at the South African Airways said the national carrier had declared war after late-night talks aimed at ending a wage strike broke down.
Unions were putting more pressure on the airline, with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) serving a secondary strike notice on catering company Air Chefs.
SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) staff and metalworkers have been on strike for six days now, demanding an 8% pay hike.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said after the latest unsuccessful round of talks unions would now focus on mobilising more workers to strengthen the strike at SAA.
She accused SAA management of negotiating in bad faith.
Minister Pravin Gordhan has told unions the state-owned enterprise could not afford to meet their demands of an 8% salary increase, warning that sacrifices would have to be made on all sides.
#SAAStrike [JUST IN] NUMSA has announced it has served SAA with a secondary strike notice at Air Chefs. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2019
Popular in Business
-
Makwetu reveals govt's irregular expenditure balloons to R62bn
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New Package
-
Numsa serves SAA with secondary strike notice
-
Chikane: Gupta family's rise in SA no accident of history
-
SAA says it's secured R2bn from banks to stay afloat
-
We'll work with De Ruyter if he stops Eskom unbundling, says NUM
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.