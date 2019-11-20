NPA to re-enroll fraud charges against Richard Mdluli

NPA head Shamila Batoyi confirmed to the national broadcaster that the de-classification of crucial documents after more than a decade will enable them to charge Mdluli.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it will re-enroll fraud charges against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

It is being reported that the charges relate to the abuse of the Crime Intellegence secret fund, as well as charges withdrawn by former special director of public prosecutions, Lawrence Mrwebi.

It's not yet sure when the charges will be re-enrolled.

