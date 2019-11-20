NPA ready to prosecute those implicated in Vrede dairy farm scandal
The NPA said it couldn’t yet confirm details around when the those implicated in the fraud case would formally be charged.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it was ready to prosecute those implicated in the Verde dairy farm scandal but said there was no court date scheduled yet.
At least R200 million in public funds meant for emerging black farmers in the Free State town allegedly flowed to Estina, a company with links to the Gupta family.
In November last year, charges against several suspects were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.
It's being reported that enough evidence has now been gathered against the accused and possibly more suspects.
The NPA's Investigative Directorate head Advocate Hermione Cronje said the last evidence would be handed to her office before the end of the month.
One of the accused in the case is former President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane.
Earlier this year, the NPA dropped charges related to the Estina dairy farm project against him in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
The NPA, at the time, said it wanted to wait for evidence at the state capture inquiry to be finalised.
