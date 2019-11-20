Nehawu threatens to make Mpumalanga ungovernable if grievances not dealt with
Workers union Nehawu said it hoped that government would intervene and urgently beef up security at Emalahleni's Witbank Hospital following a deadly shooting at the facility in Mpumalanga.
Workers affiliated to Nehawu have gone on strike there over safety concerns.
A 34-year-old man being treated for gunshot wounds was killed in the hospital's corridors on Saturday after his alleged attacker went to the facility and shot him again.
Police were still searching for the killer.
On Tuesday, unions met with Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni to discuss security measures at the facility.
Nehawu has warned that members would continue striking until their grievances were dealt with.
"What we are saying now, is that if the provincial administration does not come to the party in terms of resolving this matter, we are left with no option but Mpumalanga is going to be ungovernable. There is going to be a complete shut down in terms of services."
