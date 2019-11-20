Mossel Bay teen appears in court for alleged rape of fellow pupil

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it’s understood the rape happened at a party over the weekend. Both learners are 17.

CAPE TOWN - A high school teenage boy in Mossel Bay appeared in court on Wednesday for allegedly raping a grade 11 girl.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it’s understood the rape happened at a party over the weekend. Both learners are 17.

Police launched the investigation after a report was lodged.

The teen boy was then arrested on Monday and appeared in court on Tuesday. Police said a second learner would also be arrested.

Both the victim and her alleged attackers attend the same high school.

The WCED’s Bronagh Hammond said while the alleged attack occurred off school grounds, the school was cooperating with the investigation.