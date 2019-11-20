Mngqithi: It’s unacceptable not to win these cup competitions

The Brazilians take on Golden Arrows on Saturday in the first of the Telkom Knockout semifinals.

JOHANNESBURG - Manqoba Mngqithi admits it’s ‘unacceptable’ that Mamelodi Sundowns have not won a domestic cup title since 2016.

While the team have successes in both the Absa Premiership and CAF Champions League, they have struggled for silverware in the shorter competitions.

“For a team like Sundowns, it’s unacceptable not to win these cup competitions,” the assistant coach said on Wednesday. “In as much as we’ve already won Telkom once, but in the number of years we have been here, you will have to say, we deserve to have won it twice or thrice, if possible”.

Sundowns have not won the TKO since beating Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in the final.

They will, however, have to be on alert against a Golden Arrows side who are brimming in confidence.

They are fourth on the league log and beat the Brazilians 3-2 in their last meeting in early November.

“They lost against us last time and coach Pitso [Mosimane] is a man of great pride,” Komphela said of their opponents. “Nabo Manqoba, they wouldn’t want to lose twice to Golden Arrows… and Mamelodi Sundowns, themselves, as a brand, as a team, they wouldn’t say ‘listen these people have beaten us twice. If we have to be realistic to them it would be realistic that they will beat us again’”.

With Moses Mabhida Stadium due to host the TKO final on 14 December, Komphela is hoping his side can be one of the teams to contest the clash.

“It would be nice,” Komphela said. “And how nice would it be if it was Maritburg [United] and us? But make no mistake, we are up against [Kaizer] Chiefs and we are up against Sundowns. But KwaZulu-Natal, the team’s from KZN have done well to be in the semis”.