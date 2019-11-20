Mgoduso: There's no evidence of corruption against SAA board members

The South African Airways (SAA) board on Tuesday refuted allegations by unions that it was corrupt and was the reason the airline was in dire straits.

Striking unions, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and South African Cabin Crew Association, have called on the board to be fired, accusing them of wasting billions of rands a year in dodgy contracts and procurement spend.

Acting SAA chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso said this was simply not true.

Workers have been on strike since last Friday costing the airlines hundreds of millions of rands.

One of the union's demands was that the whole board of SAA be sacked, claiming it was corrupt and incompetent.

However, Mgoduso said they were not going anywhere: “I’ve got all the confidence in the board that we have. The shareholder also has confidence in us and there has been no evidence to the effect that there is any corruption amongst any of the members that are on the current board of SAA.”

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has urged both sides to come to an agreement before it was too late.

SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia said their door was always open: “We are not in the habit of fighting with our employees, so we would really want all our employees to come back to work.”

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration is expected to continue facilitating talks between the two sides.