Mashaba describes his tenure as Joburg mayor as painful but rewarding

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the past three years have been painful but rewarding.

Mashaba was speaking at a media conference at the council chambers on Wednesday.

Last month, Mashaba announced that he would be stepping down as the mayor and also terminating his membership from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Mashaba will step down as mayor next week after he explained that he will not serve under the DA-led by Fedex chair Helen Zille.

In his own words, Mashaba said the election of Zille was a triumph for people who have been against a pro-black narrative, which he has been fighting for.

He said he hoped his replacement would not interfere with the work of JMPD chief David Tembe who he recruited.

Mashaba said Tembe is serving Johannesburg residents with distinction.

The DA has announced that Finance MMC Funzi Ngobeni is the party’s preferred candidate to replace Mashaba.