Man arrested after discovery of arms cache at Centurion home to appear in court
They were trying to establish whether the suspect was just an arms dealer and collector as he claimed or whether he had malicious intentions.
TSHWANE - Police detectives are trying to establish the motive behind a Centurion man's collection of dozens of military firearms and ammunition.
They were trying to establish whether the suspect was just an arms dealer and collector as he claimed or whether he had malicious intentions.
Members of the Pretoria and Soshanguve canine units stumbled on the arms cache this week when they responded to a tip-off that the man was dealing in dagga and searched the property.
A sophisticated temperature-controlled greenhouse containing dozens of dagga plants was discovered behind a hidden door.
Among the weapons in the arms cache were rifles all too familiar to South Africans like the AK47. But, also in the arsenal were Soviet-era Dragunov sniper rifles, water-cooled machine guns, and rocket launchers.
Acting Police Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said they were concerned by this discovery.
“This man can start a mini-war if he so wishes. Why do you keep launchers which can shot helicopters? That’s a war and definitely it’s worrying and we need to understand his intentions,” Motsoaledi said.
The suspect told police he was lawfully in possession of the weapons. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Popular in Local
-
Tongaat girl (13) arrested for murder of her grandmother
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New Package
-
Gordhan allays fear of job losses at Eskom due to unbundling
-
Family plans to take Old Mutual to court over funeral policy claim
-
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
-
14 SOEs rack up billions in irregular expenditure - Makwetu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.