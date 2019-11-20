Malema lied about assault on cop at Madikizela-Mandela funeral - AfriForum
The EFF leader and party national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court where their case was postponed to 10 March next year.
JOHANNESBURG – AfriForum’s CEO Kallie Kriel on Wednesday accused Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema of lying when he said he and party national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi didn’t assault a police officer.
Malema and Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court where their case was postponed to 10 March next year.
The pair is accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to stop them from entering the cemetery during the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela last year. They were released on a warning.
Malema maintained that neither he nor Ndlozi touched the police officer, but he said they should have.
“The only regret we have is that we didn’t take decisive action at that time,” Malema said. “We should have decisively dealt with the man,” he added.
Kriel said Malema was lying about the alleged assault.
“Mr Malema is not known for being a truthful person, in fact, he denied firing a firearm unlawfully and next week he will appear in court for that case. He's lying about this and the involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting,” he said.
