Malema denies assaulting police officer during Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral
The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court for common assault where their case was postponed to March next year.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema denies that he laid a hand on the police officer that he and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are accused of assaulting last year.
But he said he did not regret fighting to go into the cemetery to bury struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
He said the case was a waste of time and money.
#MalemaNdlozi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2019
EFF Leader @Julius_S_Malema maintains he never touched the officer but says he should have...@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/csqogiyUfV
Court proceedings started with a media application to record the matter, but permission was only granted for photographs when court adjourned.
Judge Liesl Davids postponed the case to 10 March next year for trial. Malema and Ndlozi were out on a warning but the EFF leader remained defiant.
“All we were fighting for is to enter the cemetery and go and bury our mother. We had all the right to be there and he was not going to stop us from burying Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. If we are going to go to prison for having fought to go and bury Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, so be it,” Malema said.
