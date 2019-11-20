View all in Latest
Makwetu set to reveal audit outcomes for govt depts, SOEs

The audit results are expected to show a rise in irregular expenditure, which amounted to just under R51 billion in 2017/2018.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu briefs Parliament's Standing Committee on the Auditor-General on 25 October 2019. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu is on Wednesday set to unveil the audit outcomes of national and provincial government departments for the 2018/2019 financial year.

The audit results are expected to show a rise in irregular expenditure, which amounted to just under R51 billion in 2017/2018.

While irregular expenditure does not necessarily mean there has been corruption, it does show non-compliance with the laws and prescripts that govern the purchase of goods and services.

Makwetu, whose term is nearing its end, has for years urged tighter observance of the law and the rules when it comes to government spending, in a bid to curb the amount of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in government departments.

Today he’ll reveal the latest results of the audits of national and provincial departments, as well as the 14 state-owned entities that his office is responsible for auditing.

Briefing MPs on the Standing Committee of Public Accounts and Appropriations last month, Makwetu indicated that irregular expenditure had risen from just under R51 billion in the previous financial year to R61.3 billion, but warned that the figure could rise as some audits were still outstanding.

