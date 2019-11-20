Makwetu reveals govt's irregular expenditure balloons to R62bn
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu called on government leaders to take urgent action to halt the trend, restore accountability and prevent the mismanagement of public funds.
CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday said the audit results for national and provincial departments and entities for the past financial year were disappointing.
He called on government leaders to take urgent action to halt the trend, restore accountability and prevent the mismanagement of public funds.
Makwetu’s office audited a total of 770 national and provincial departments and entities and 14 state-owned enterprises.
AG Kimi Makwetu begins the media briefing by clarifying a few audit concepts in order for audience to receive his reports from an empowered position. #AGReport pic.twitter.com/YaUyitvs0a— Auditor-General SA (@AuditorGen_SA) November 20, 2019
Overall the outcomes of the 2018-19 national and provincial government audit are disappointing says AG Makwetu #AGReport pic.twitter.com/lsRpaJOZlu— Auditor-General SA (@AuditorGen_SA) November 20, 2019
He said irregular expenditure increased to R62.60 billion from the R52 billion reported last year.
Unauthorised expenditure was high at R1.365 billion.
Makwetu said fruitless and wasteful expenditure continued to rise, with 223 auditees losing R849 million in the current year. Over the past five years, more than R4 billion of government spending was fruitless and wasteful.
