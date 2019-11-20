Makhanda schools forced to adapt to being without water during drought

Some schools in parts of the town are affected by the ongoing drought which are causing sanitation problems.

MAKHANDA - Drought conditions are causing headaches for schools situated in Makhanda as they experience daily shortages.

The Eastern Cape was declared a drought disaster area last month.

At Archie Mbolekwa Primary School, after 10am almost every day, the taps run dry.

The toilets stop flushing, so learners can't use them and they are forced to use the bushes instead.

This was not the only concern for principal Lindiso Funani - without water they can't cook at the school either.

"It's dangerous for them. Myself and the HDO went to the municipality and they promised to help us but seemingly they cannot."

Principal Lindiso Funani says due to the water situation school’s toilets no longer flush.

This means children have to walk to the bushes and relieve themselves. KP pic.twitter.com/ldVOfS6Z3g — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2019

#ECDrought One of the main boreholes at Ntsika Secondary School - this is where the water takers are filled up.

This Gift of the Givers truck’s first stop for the day was at Achie Mbolekwa Primary School. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/3JX1MvCh6K — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2019

A nearby school, Ntiska Secondary, faced closure not so long ago but principal Madeleine Schoeman was determined not to let it come to that.

Schoeman's school was lucky though in that it got a Gift of the Givers' borehole on the premises.

"The caretakers would fill the rubbish bins with water and then we'd have buckets and bins near the toilets. Everyone has to use that but at least we keep the school going."