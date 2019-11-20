Makhanda schools forced to adapt to being without water during drought

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Makhanda schools forced to adapt to being without water during drought

Some schools in parts of the town are affected by the ongoing drought which are causing sanitation problems.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers fills up a water tank at the Ntsika Secondary School in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers fills up a water tank at the Ntsika Secondary School in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
16 minutes ago

MAKHANDA - Drought conditions are causing headaches for schools situated in Makhanda as they experience daily shortages.

The Eastern Cape was declared a drought disaster area last month.

Some schools in parts of the town are affected by the ongoing drought which are causing sanitation problems.

At Archie Mbolekwa Primary School, after 10am almost every day, the taps run dry.

The toilets stop flushing, so learners can't use them and they are forced to use the bushes instead.

This was not the only concern for principal Lindiso Funani - without water they can't cook at the school either.

"It's dangerous for them. Myself and the HDO went to the municipality and they promised to help us but seemingly they cannot."

A nearby school, Ntiska Secondary, faced closure not so long ago but principal Madeleine Schoeman was determined not to let it come to that.

Schoeman's school was lucky though in that it got a Gift of the Givers' borehole on the premises.

"The caretakers would fill the rubbish bins with water and then we'd have buckets and bins near the toilets. Everyone has to use that but at least we keep the school going."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA