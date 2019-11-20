Makhanda community looks to govt to help with drought

MAKHANDA - The community of Makhanda is looking to government to alleviate their suffering in the wake of a crushing drought.

The town has effectively run out of water, with NGOs like the Gift of the Givers stepping in to help residents access the life-giving liquid.

The Eastern Cape was declared a drought disaster area last month.

In parts of Makhanda, residents are used to going for days without any running water, relying instead on the water tankers that make regular stops in their community.

Driving through the area, there are signs everywhere reading "Water scarce area" and gardens and sports fields are as dry as a bone.

#ECDrought One of the main boreholes at Ntsika Secondary School - this is where the water takers are filled up.

This Gift of the Givers truck’s first stop for the day was at Achie Mbolekwa Primary School. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/3JX1MvCh6K — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2019

Community members in some parts of the town have organised, taking to the streets to voice their frustrations as SANCO’s Bongile Singata explains.

"Particularly in the squatter camps, people of those areas are really suffering with regards to water."

And it's not only humans who are affected, but animals are also too.

The SPCA’s Monwabisi Dingana said that the lack of water had an impact on the welfare of animals.

"We don't have water for humans, we don't have water for animals; they're getting thin, they're getting emaciated, causing the animals to die sometimes."