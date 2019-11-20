JMPD introduces special measures for festive season traffic

JMPD chief David Tembe said he was also in talks with the Durban metro police to introduce blue light vehicles every 20 kilometres on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said its officers would be out in full force on the roads this festive season.

JMPD chief David Tembe was speaking during the city's monthly crime stats briefing earlier on Wednesday.

Johannesburg metro police will introduce special measures to deal with traffic offenders during the festive season.

Tember has issued a stern warning to motorists.

“Those who will be speeding, I’ve got 330i BMWs and they’ve got number plates recognition. On the freeway, there’ll be 80 of them.”

He said they would also introduce cops on bikes.

“I’m looking at people who are drinking on our parks because sometimes they end up committing crimes. That unit is about 30 officers.”

He said he was also in talks with the Durban metro police to introduce blue light vehicles every 20 kilometres on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg.