Go

Guns & ganja: Centurion drug raid turns into arms cache discovery

The arsenal was discovered in Centurion on Tuesday, where detectives, as well as police and the South African National Defence Force weapons experts, continued to work on the crime scene.

Police authorities also secured a local firearm shop, which was owned and operated by the suspect during their raid on a house in Centurion, Pretoria on 19 November 2019. Picture: SAPS
26 minutes ago

PRETORIA - What started as a drug bust for Pretoria police led to the discovery of an arms cache, which included military rifles, light machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

The arsenal was discovered in Centurion on Tuesday, where detectives, as well as police and the South African National Defence Force weapons experts, continued to work on the crime scene.

The authorities also secured a local firearm shop, which was owned and operated by the suspect.

Acting Police Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said members of the Pretoria and Soshanguve canine units were responding to a tip-off about marijuana dealing from a house in Centurion.

He said that during a search of the property, the officers discovered a sophisticated greenhouse as well as several hidden rooms.

“These rooms contained several guns, including AK47s, R1 rifles and other guns. A racket launcher, ammunition boxes and a variety of other illegal fire items.”

The 50-year-old suspect, who told police he was a registered arms dealer and weapons collector, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA