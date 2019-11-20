Grammy Awards: Trevor Noah nominated for best comedy album

Noah was nominated for his stand-up special ‘Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia’ and will be up against the likes of talk show host giant Ellen DeGeneres as well as Dave Chappelle.

JOHANNESBURG - Local comedian and US television host Trevor Noah has been nominated for the best comedy album at the 62nd Grammy Awards, which are set to take place on 26 January in Los Angeles.

Noah is nominated for his stand-up special Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia and will be up against the likes of talk show host giant Ellen DeGeneres as well as Dave Chappelle.

Today I woke up to the news that I’ve been nominated for a Grammy Award!!! I’m so grateful.

😭😭😭😭🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/aEXHwup2oK — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 20, 2019

The nominations for the annual Grammy Awards were announced on Wednesday with US singer and rapper Lizzo leading the pack with eight nods.

Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, who has 15 Grammys herself, will host the much-anticipated ceremony at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Best Comedy Album nominations:

Jim Gaffigan - Quality Time

Ellen DeGeneres - Relatable

Aziz Ansari - Right Now

Trevor Noah - Son of Patricia