GED working hard to place over 14k pupils in schools by end of November
The department said it was closely working with high-pressure zones to increase their classroom capacity and was also looking at the possibility of placing mobile classrooms in overpopulated areas.
JOHANNESBURG - With thousands of pupils yet to be placed in schools in Gauteng for the 2020 academic year, the provincial Department of Education on Tuesday said it was working diligently to ensure all pupils were accommodated by the end of the month.
Over 14,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils still needed to be placed in schools in the province.
As the deadline loomed for the Gauteng Department of Education to finalise placements for grade 1 and 8 pupils, it said only 63% of pupils had been accommodated so far.
The department's Steve Mabona said: “About 14,617 applications still need to be placed.”
Mabona said the department would be partnering with some independent schools to accommodate pupils from public schools.
“The department is also initiating the process of merging single-medium schools with lower-learner enrolments.”
The department urged parents who were unhappy with their placement offers to lodge an objection with the district.
