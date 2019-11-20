Funzela Ngobeni confident he will take over as Joburg’s next mayor

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will nominate him in the city council to take the mayoral chains over from Herman Mashaba who resigned in September.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg MMC for Finance Funzela Ngobeni said he was confident he would be elected as the city’s mayor next week.

Mashaba stepped down citing race issues in the party.

Ngobeni said “My political party would like to extend their hand to engage the coalitions partners, the Economic Freedom fighters and ensure that we have their support going into that election. I’m hopeful that we’ll get their support.”

Meanwhile, the African National Congress said it would nominate its own candidate.

It said consultations with other smaller parties for a coalition government were going well.

