EFF's Malema, Ndlozi to appear in court over assault charges
The pair is accused of assaulting a police officer at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and the party's national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are expected to make their first appearance on common assault charges in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
The pair is accused of assaulting a police officer at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela last year.
The alleged attack was caught on a surveillance camera.
It's alleged that the two attacked the officer when he prevented the vehicle Malema and Mbuyiseni were travelling in from entering the cemetery.
The officer argued that the vehicle was not authorised to enter the cordon.
