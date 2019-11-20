DA confident candidate Funzela Ngobeni will be next Joburg mayor

Herman Mashaba resigned last month, citing that he couldn't reconcile himself with a group of people that thought race was irrelevant.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said it was confident that Funzela Ngobeni would be elected as Joburg mayor and would continue with the work outgoing Mayor Herman Mashaba had been doing in the city.

On Tuesday, the party announced Ngobeni as its candidate for executive mayor for the City of Johannesburg.

Mashaba resigned last month, citing that he couldn't reconcile himself with a group of people that thought race was irrelevant.

Mashaba's last day will be on 27 November 2019.

Ngobeni, who has been serving on the city's mayoral committee for finance, will be elected as mayor next Thursday.

The DA's John Moodey said: “The City of Johannesburg is in good hands and I can assure you that we will continue to strive for excellent service delivery and governance.”