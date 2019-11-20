CT prosecutor slapped with 10 years for child pornography, sexual assault

He worked as a control prosecutor at the Atlantis Magistrates Court when he was arrested in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - A prosecutor has been jailed in connection with child pornography and sexual assault.

Dawid Lotz entered into a plea and sentencing agreement this week and was handed a 10-year jail term of which three years have been suspended for five years.

Lotz (44) faced 156 charges related to child pornography and one in connection with sexual assault.

Authorities found more than 100 images and 31 videos saved on his devices.

The NPA said Lotz resigned after he was suspended following his arrest in 2016.

The court ordered that the former prosecutor's name be recorded in the Register for Sexual Offenders.

Lotz has also been declared unfit to work with children and to possess a firearm.