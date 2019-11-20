CRL concerned over lack of monitoring use of indigenous languages in govt depts

JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission on Tuesday said it was concerned that many government departments didn’t have systems in place to assess whether the public was satisfied with the access to all official languages.

It said that while some departments had language policies, they were lagging behind in ensuring indigenous languages were accorded the same rights and treatment.

The commission held hearings on Tuesday to assess what measures have been put in place to regulate and monitor the use of official languages.

The commission's Professor David Mosomo said: "Because we think that for the language to flourish and develop, it must be used. If it’s not, it becomes a rank of history."