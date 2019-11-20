Body of evidence: Old Mutual threatened with legal action over funeral claim
In a video clip, which has gone viral, two women appear to be carrying the corpse inside a bag to show to an official at an Old Mutual office in KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa has threatened to take legal action against an insurance company for allegedly refusing to pay out a funeral claim to a family until a relative showed up with a body as evidence.
Old Mutual has since responded to the allegations, saying they have paid out the claim to the bereaved family.
The company said the situation was regrettable and they would continue engaging the family.
However, the National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa's Muzi Hlengwa claimed they were going to support the family until they had justice.
"When the body was taken from the mortuary to Old Mutual, it was all out of anger. So, all the rituals that were conducted to move the body from one place to another were not done. The soul of that man is still left at Old Mutual, so they will have to cover the costs of performing these rituals."
