Big night out: Kolisi brings crying teen from Bok tour to awards evening

Earlier this month, 15-year-old Lebo Mogoma from Helpmekaar Kollege was captured by EWN unable to hold back his emotions when his role model, Kolisi, signed his rugby boots.

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks captain Siya Kolisi on Tuesday brought the pupil, whom EWN captured on video crying after the captain signed his rugby boots during the national team’s Webb Ellis Cup tour, to the BrightRock Players Choice Awards.

Earlier this month, 15-year-old Lebo Mogoma from Helpmekaar Kollege was filmed by EWN unable to hold back his emotions when his role model, Kolisi, signed his rugby boots.

Watch the beautiful moment below:

Mogoma walked the stage with Kolisi on Tuesday night when he accepted Cheslin Kolbe's Backline Player of the Year award at the ceremony held in Hyde Park.

The awards see professional rugby players from the country’s 14 unions vote for their top players across six categories, with the seventh category being voted on by the fans.

Some of the major winners from the night included Pieter-Steph du Toit, who took home Players' Player of the Year, Defender of the Year and Forward Player of the Year awards, and Cheslin Kobe, who won the Backline Player of the Year award.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies was named Best Off the Bench and won the #LoveChange award as the most improved player.

Rosko Specman won the Fans' Choice award.

🥰 All the feels! This is where it began, when Lebo Mogoma (15) touched people's hearts with his intense emotion after @Springboks captain Siya Kolisi signed his boots. pic.twitter.com/1i0KS2pKMB — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 20, 2019

I’m at #BRPlayersChoice awards. Siya Kolisi brought on the kid whose ball he signed to accept Cheslin Kolbes Award. Class 👌🏽👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/LaWyWfV1PT — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) November 19, 2019