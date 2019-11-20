Bank of Lisbon demolition to include implosion viewing - dept

In September last year, part of the building, which housed several government departments, was engulfed in flames.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Infrastructure Development Department has released details regarding the demolition of the Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg this weekend, which includes the viewing of the implosion.

Three firefighters Mduduzi Ndlovu, Simphiwe Moropana and Khathutshelo Muedi died while battling the blaze on the 23rd floor.

After an assessment by structural engineers, it was discovered that the fire caused severe damage and posed a threat of collapsing.

On Sunday, residents around the building will be evacuated ahead of the implosion at around 09:30am.