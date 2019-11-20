Australian unis cut ties with Britain's Prince Andrew
Businesses and universities in the United Kingdom have already announced they will no longer associate themselves with the Prince or his charities.
SYDNEY - Two Australian universities severed ties with a charity founded by Prince Andrew on Wednesday after the British royal refused to recant his friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Bond University and RMIT University in Melbourne said they would no longer work with "Pitch@Palace" - a charity founded by the Duke of York to promote entrepreneurship.
Queensland's Bond University said it had planned to review its work with "Pitch@Palace" next year, but brought forward the decision.
"In light of recent events, the university does not intend to seek any further involvement," a spokesperson told AFP.
RMIT University said its "involvement with Pitch@Palace concluded in October 2019" and would not be renewed.
"We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring RMIT is a safe and inclusive place to work and study," the university said.
A third Australian institution, Murdoch University said it "is currently reviewing its support of the Pitch@Palace event in 2020".
Businesses and universities in the United Kingdom have already announced they will no longer associate themselves with the Prince or his charities.
This came after he denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl during a lengthy and much-condemned BBC interview in which he also described Epstein's behaviour as "unbecoming".
The 66-year-old was found dead in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center on 10 August as he awaited trial on allegations that he trafficked girls as young as 14 for sex.
Standard Chartered and KPMG had already indicated they would review ties with the Prince's charities.
Popular in World
-
'Couldn't believe what I was hearing': White House aides testify in Trump probe
-
Schools close across Australia's south as bushfire threat looms
-
Chile's police chief suspends use of rubber bullets
-
Is America ready for a gay president? Buttigieg surge poses question
-
CARTOON: The future of the climate?
-
Democrats dubious as Trump dangles impeachment testimony offer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.