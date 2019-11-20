Annual consumer inflation slows to eight-year low

On a month-on-month basis, price growth was 0.0%, versus 0.3% in the previous month.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 3.7% year-on-year in October, from 4.1% in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, price growth was 0.0%, versus 0.3% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, was 4% year-on-year in October, the same as in September, while on a month-on-month basis prices inched lower, to 0.1% from a 0.2% increase in the prior month.