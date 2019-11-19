Zuma has no prospect of succeeding in latest bid to avoid prosecution - NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has filed court papers trying to convince the Pietermaritzburg High Court to dismiss another bid by former President Jacob Zuma for a permanent stay of prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has filed court papers trying to convince the Pietermaritzburg High Court to dismiss another bid by former President Jacob Zuma for a permanent stay of prosecution.

The former president faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

Last month, a full bench of judges dismissed his application for a permanent stay of prosecution, saying that he had failed to prove that there were no reasonable and probable grounds for his successful prosecution.

Zuma is now trying to appeal that decision.

In papers submitted Monday, the NPA said that Zuma has no prospects of succeeding in his bid when the case is heard on Friday.

In its submission - a copy of which Eyewitness News has seen - the State argued that it was not in the interest of justice, as his appeal notice was "regrettably marred by disrespectful and intemperate language".

The former president has been delaying his case from going to trial for years, however, his lawyer last month told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that Zuma had been ready for 14 years.

The State has again criticised Zuma in its court papers for trying to prolong the matter once more.

The criminal matter against him is expected to resume in February next year for pre-trial proceedings.