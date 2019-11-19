World Antibiotic Resistance Awareness Week: Antibiotics are often misused
According to Professor Robin Green, in South Africa, high levels of antibiotic resistance already exist, mostly due to inappropriate antibiotic management and consumption.
CAPE TOWN - CAPE TOWN – As the world observes Antibiotic Resistance Awareness Week, a university professor said antibiotic resistance could claim 10 million lives a year by 2050.
According to University of Pretoria’s Professor Robin Green, Africa already has a high burden of infectious diseases, including a large portion of bacterial origin; in South Africa, high levels of antibiotic resistance already exist, mostly due to inappropriate antibiotic management and consumption.
Green, who is the chairman of the school of medicine and director of paediatric services at the University of Pretoria, said antibiotics regimens were being misused.
“Antibiotics do solve a number of bacterial infections, but we blur the boundaries between the fact that not all users require an antibiotic.”
He said antibiotics should never be used to treat colds.
“We should really not be using antibiotics for obvious viral infections such as a cold or flu.”
Several programmes are now in place to drive down antibiotic use for obvious viral infections.
Popular in Local
-
Senior KZN State advocate dies after accidental court shooting
-
Joburg’s Park Station shut down after security workers vandalise property
-
SAA approaches Labour Court as strike continues
-
Zuma has no prospect of succeeding in latest bid to avoid prosecution - NPA
-
Two people found murdered opposite Durban's Suncoast Casino
-
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.