Workers protest over safety after man shot dead at Witbank Hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Workers affiliated to the National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) went on strike at Witbank Hospital in Mpumalanga over safety concerns.

On Tuesday, workers took action after the recent murder of a patient who was recovering from gunshot wounds at the facility.

The 34-year-old man was brazenly killed in the hospital’s corridors on Saturday after his alleged attacker tracked him down at the hospital and shot him again.

The shooter is understood to have fled the scene and no arrests were made.

Nehawu’s provincial spokesperson Welcome Mnisi said workers were demanding tighter security measures at the hospital.

“We want to know whether the security personnel at the hospital can deal with any situation and protect our members should anything happen. We also want to see entrances at the facility having safety measures in place,” Mnisi said.