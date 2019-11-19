WATCH LIVE: Frank Chikane steps up to testify at Zondo Inquiry

On Monday, member of Britain's House of Lords, Peter Hain, told the commission he believed that the international community would benefit from improved cooperation between governments when dealing with corruption and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry continues on Tuesday with Reverend Frank Chikane testifying.

On Monday, member of Britain's House of Lords, Peter Hain, told the commission he believed that the international community would benefit from improved cooperation between governments when dealing with corruption and money laundering.

Hain expressed concern about how the British and United Arab Emirates governments failed to come to South Africa's aid in holding the Gupta family to account over alleged crimes committed in South Africa.

He said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had been clear about fighting state capture but instead of receiving support from Britain among others, he'd been met with resistance.

Hain explained that he wrote a letter to the British government requesting that they should follow the route of the US by enforcing sanctions against the Guptas but got he said was a pathetic and weak non-reply.

"They said no, they're intending to follow the US sanctions precedent, claiming they didn't have the same powers in the UK. Well, if not, why not, is my question."

Authorities in Dubai also stalled negotiations for an extradition treaty, which has taken eight years to finalise.

WATCH: Frank Chikane steps up to testify at Zondo Inquiry