Two people found murdered opposite Durban's Suncoast Casino
KwaZulu-Natal police said that it appeared that the man and woman were stabbed to death.
DURBAN - Two people have been found dead opposite the popular Suncoast Casino on the Durban beachfront.
The motive behind the murders was not known yet.
KZN police’s Jay Naicker said that the bodies of a woman and man were spotted by a local vagrant, who alerted the police.
"When police officers arrived at the scene they found the bodies of a man and a woman lying on the dunes. The woman had sustained multiple stab wounds to the body. The man had a knife that was still protruding from his chest."
Naicker said that the motive for the crime was not yet known but they were conducting double murder investigations.
He said that the police were able to identify the woman as a card with her name was found in her handbag.
He added that the police are still trying to ascertain the identity of the man.
