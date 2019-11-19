Train services back on track following vandalism, looting at Park Station

Earlier, Prasa was forced to close the railway station and platforms 10, 11 and 12 were damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said on Tuesday there was substantial damage at Park Station after security workers went on the rampage, angry that their employment was terminated.

However, the situation has since been brought under control and trains were running as normal in the afternoon.

#Prasa is increasing security at Johannesburg's Park Station after several shops were looted there this afternoon.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said: “Some of our shops were looted even though there was security stationed in the area. I suspect that if we did close the railway station, it would have been the worst situation. Security gates with glass were broken as well as a ticket office and the stoning of one of our trains, which was removed from the line for safety.”

The contracts of the security companies that employed the guards were terminated last month, but the High Court in Pretoria said they should be paid at least until the end of December.

Last week, the United National Transport Union warned that Prasa had cancelled the contracts with no back-up plan and had put staff and infrastructure at risk.

Meanwhile, the High Court said the 2,400 workers should return to work and Prasa should pay the security companies until the end of December and give them a month’s notice before termination of their contracts.