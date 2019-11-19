Southern Kings ready for Connacht clash

The Port Elizabeth-based side will travel to the Sportsground, Ireland will full much confidence after 16-14 victory over Ospreys over a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Kings assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa believes training is going well ahead of PRO14 clash against Connacht next week.

The Port Elizabeth-based side will travel to the Sportsground, Ireland, with much confidence after 16-14 victory over Ospreys over a week ago.

Zangqa said they looked at how their opponents operate and made sure they work a lot in their own attack structures.

"We got training on Thursday and Friday, Swys de Bruin is coming on Thursday and Friday to work on one or two things in Port Elizabeth. On Monday, we training as a team then Tuesday depart to Ireland," said Zangqa.

"We've looked at Connacht and what they've done, they're pretty much a very well-coached side, they target a breakdown. We've worked a lot on our breakdown and we've tried to fix our attack structures.

"As much as we haven't had a chance to attack because of the cold and the rain... we still need to be able to, so massive congratulations to our defence coach Braam van Straaten who was inspirational in our last win. Hopefully, from now on, the difference will stay as focused."

Zangqa has praised younger players in the Kings team.

"As the coaching group, we have to be happy where we are, we've given these boys an opportunity and a couple of them have taken it massively. Some of them are still learning because they still new to the game in terms of the level but if you look at players like JT Jackson and Elrich Louw, they've grabbed it with both hands and that is all we want to see."