Senior KZN State advocate dies after accidental court shooting

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the fatal shooting of a senior State advocate in a courtroom in what appeared to be a "freak accident".

It is believed a loaded gun was brought into the courtroom as part of the evidence in a case that was being heard in uMzimkhulu on Monday.

A bullet from that gun was somehow fired and Advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt was killed.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said the incident appeared to be accidental but they were investigating.

“There was a house robbery case that was on trial in uMzimkhulu and a firearm, which was taken during the robbery, had to be presented to the court for evidence. When the firearm was being handed in in court, a round accidentally went off and shot a court official. We are told that she was taken to hospital where she subsequently passed away.”