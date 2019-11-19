View all in Latest
Senior KZN State advocate dies after accidental court shooting

It is believed a loaded gun was brought into the court as part of evidence in a case that was being heard in uMzimkhulu on Monday.

Senior State advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt died on 18 November 2019 after she was shot in a uMzimkhulu courtroom in what appeared to be a 'freak accident'. Picture: Facebook
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the fatal shooting of a senior State advocate in a courtroom in what appeared to be a "freak accident".

It is believed a loaded gun was brought into the courtroom as part of the evidence in a case that was being heard in uMzimkhulu on Monday.

A bullet from that gun was somehow fired and Advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt was killed.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said the incident appeared to be accidental but they were investigating.

“There was a house robbery case that was on trial in uMzimkhulu and a firearm, which was taken during the robbery, had to be presented to the court for evidence. When the firearm was being handed in in court, a round accidentally went off and shot a court official. We are told that she was taken to hospital where she subsequently passed away.”

