Senior KZN State advocate dies after accidental court shooting
It is believed a loaded gun was brought into the court as part of evidence in a case that was being heard in uMzimkhulu on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the fatal shooting of a senior State advocate in a courtroom in what appeared to be a "freak accident".
It is believed a loaded gun was brought into the courtroom as part of the evidence in a case that was being heard in uMzimkhulu on Monday.
A bullet from that gun was somehow fired and Advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt was killed.
Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said the incident appeared to be accidental but they were investigating.
“There was a house robbery case that was on trial in uMzimkhulu and a firearm, which was taken during the robbery, had to be presented to the court for evidence. When the firearm was being handed in in court, a round accidentally went off and shot a court official. We are told that she was taken to hospital where she subsequently passed away.”
Popular in Local
-
SAA approaches Labour Court as strike continues
-
Zuma has no prospect of succeeding in latest bid to avoid prosecution - NPA
-
Kanya Cekeshe's mental health taking tremendous strain - lawyer
-
Two people found murdered opposite Durban's Suncoast Casino
-
Chikane: I told Maseko to reject Zuma’s order to deal with Guptas
-
Prayers & bullets: Commuter recalls being caught in cash-in-transit heist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.