SAA's challenges a result of state capture corruption, says Parly committee

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee said that delaying resolution in the South African Airways (SAA) strike would negatively impact interventions to resuscitate the struggling airline.

The committee slammed utterances by unions calling on South Africans not to fly with SAA as reckless and sabotage of the national carrier.

This comes after SAA’s announcement this weekend that international flights would be reinstated.

Committee chairperson Khaya Magaxa said they were aware of the challenges facing SAA and added it was a direct result of corruption caused by state capture.

“It’s like you’re mobilising society against an entity that we need.”

Magaxa said they’d discuss the matter with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“They must try to resolve this as soon as possible. Delaying this will impact the organisation.”

Some cabin crew members and maintenance engineers went on strike last week, demanding an 8% wage increase while the national carrier is offering 5.9%.