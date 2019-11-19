SAA provides CAA with strike contingency plan for safe operation

The national carrier denied claims that it was using unqualified staff to fill in for striking staff.

CAPE TOWN - The Civil Aviation Authority said that South African Airways (SAA) had provided it with a contingency plan, showing that it could still operate safely.

The national carrier denied claims that it was using unqualified staff to fill in for striking staff. The airline was considering take legal action against the unions who had made the claims.

Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) warned on Sunday that passenger safety could not be guaranteed after the airline reinstated international flights.

SAA CEO Zukisa Ramasia labelled the allegations as "malicious".

"I think it is very malicious of them to attack the airline and say that our passengers must not fly the airline."

Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu: "The airline has given us their contingency plan and they've also communicated to us how the strike is affecting them in terms of numbers because that is where we are going to see whether the staff that they currently have on-site are experienced to undertake the responsibility they are meant to."

Sacca said that trade unions would meet Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in Pretoria this morning in a fresh bid to resolve the crippling SAA strike.

Sacca president Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi: "We are hoping to come to the table and really negotiate. SAA has not been that enthusiastic to sit around the table because we have been called in. They promised to call us back after the mediation, so we're hoping the minister will intervene and we find an amicable solution for all parties."

SAA has resumed six regional flights on the continent on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu and Mia Lindeque.