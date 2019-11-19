SAA awaits date from CCMA to meet with striking unions
The troubled airline will resume flights to six African destinations on Tuesday amid a strike.
CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) is awaiting communication from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on when another meeting between unions and the employer will take place.
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali said: “We will reinstate flights to two destinations in West Africa - Accra and Lagos. We will further introduce flights to four destinations in the SADC region.”
Tlali added they would wait on the CCMA for a date to meet with the unions.
“The last time we met with unions on Saturday and parties parted ways that there was work to be done. We are waiting for the next meeting so that we can put the considerations on the table for parties to look at.”
On Sunday, the national carrier reinstated flights to seven international destinations including New York, Sao Paulo, London and Frankfurt.
Some cabin crew members and maintenance engineers went on strike last week, demanding an 8% wage increase while the national carrier is offering 5.9%.
